ED probes ex-Vasai-Virar commissioner's links to ₹71cr scam

Investigation details

Investigators say Pawar and his wife Bharti laundered over ₹169 crore, splurging on luxury items and jewelry.

To dodge detection, assets were hidden under family members' names.

So far, 18 people—including ex-officials and builders—have been implicated, with WhatsApp chats helping expose the network.

The total value of seized assets has climbed to ₹161 crore.