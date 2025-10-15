Next Article
ED probes ex-Vasai-Virar commissioner's links to ₹71cr scam
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating and has seized assets in a huge money laundering racket tied to 41 illegal buildings in Vasai-Virar.
They've seized assets worth ₹71 crore—₹44 crore of that linked directly to former city commissioner Anil Pawar.
The scam reportedly involved officials taking bribes to green-light unauthorized construction projects.
Investigation details
Investigators say Pawar and his wife Bharti laundered over ₹169 crore, splurging on luxury items and jewelry.
To dodge detection, assets were hidden under family members' names.
So far, 18 people—including ex-officials and builders—have been implicated, with WhatsApp chats helping expose the network.
The total value of seized assets has climbed to ₹161 crore.