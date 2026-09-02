Heavy rains in Odisha kill 3, including 3-year-old child
Odisha has been hit with extremely heavy rain, leading to tragic wall collapses that claimed three lives, including a three-year-old child, on Tuesday (September 1).
The incidents happened in Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts, both struggling with days of downpours.
The state's rainfall this season has already topped its usual average.
Floods affect over 1.35 million people
The relentless rain hasn't just caused wall collapses, it's also triggered floods affecting over 1.35 million people in 1,895 villages across 10 districts.
Between mid-August and late August, Odisha saw 27 rain-related deaths.
Meteorologist Uma Shankar Das says slow-moving weather systems over the Bay of Bengal are behind the prolonged storms, and an orange alert is out for several districts, warning of more heavy rainfall ahead.