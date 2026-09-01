Heavy rains trigger landslides, swollen rivers in Uttarakhand, 5 dead

Many roads (141 to be exact, including highways) are closed across Kumaon, making travel really difficult.

In Nainital, crews are working to clear debris, but some routes like the Chamba-Gangotri National Highway (NH-34) in Tehri region at Matiyali and Nagun had traffic disrupted.

Schools in Almora were announced to be closed on September 2, and geological teams would assess affected areas, and assistance including rehabilitation would be provided.

The weather department has put out an orange alert for more heavy rain, so everyone is being urged to stay safe and indoors.