High-speed electric car crashes into Kukatpally tiffin center, injures motorcyclist
India
A high-speed electric car lost control in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in the afternoon, injuring a motorcycle rider and smashing into several parked vehicles before crashing into a tiffin center.
The dramatic chain of events happened in the afternoon as the car veered across lanes, leaving quite a mess in its wake.
Police: Driver blamed brake failure
CCTV footage of the crash was circulating on social media, showing the car damaging multiple vehicles and finally stopped at the tiffin center.
Police say the driver blamed brake failure for losing control. Drunk driving has been ruled out, but they are still investigating what really happened.