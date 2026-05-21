High-speed electric car crashes into Kukatpally tiffin center, injures motorcyclist India May 21, 2026

A high-speed electric car lost control in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in the afternoon, injuring a motorcycle rider and smashing into several parked vehicles before crashing into a tiffin center.

The dramatic chain of events happened in the afternoon as the car veered across lanes, leaving quite a mess in its wake.