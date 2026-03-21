'Highly motivated': 275 ex-officials slam US panel's RSS report
India
A big group of retired Indian judges, bureaucrats, and military veterans, 275 in total, have strongly disagreed with a US panel's suggestion to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
They called the report "highly motivated" and urged the US government to check if its authors have any biases.
The officials also pointed out that India's democracy and legal system already protect religious rights.
Ex-officials question funding for such narratives
The former officials warned that reports like this could be influenced by vested interests and even questioned if American taxpayer money should fund such narratives.
For them, this wasn't just about the RSS: they said it reflected an anti-Bharat agenda and amounted to a negative portrayal of Indian institutions and public goodwill.