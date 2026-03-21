Himachal CM presents ₹54,928cr budget, calls out BJP

Budget comes at a tough time for HP

This budget comes at a tough time for Himachal Pradesh as rising debt and cutbacks in central support are squeezing funds for healthcare, education, and infrastructure, especially in remote areas.

Sukhu also pushed for a "green bonus," calling the state North India's "lung."

With political tensions high and global events driving up LPG prices, young people in Himachal could see fewer resources and slower progress unless leaders find common ground soon.