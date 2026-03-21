Himachal CM presents ₹54,928cr budget, calls out BJP
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu rolled out a ₹54,928-crore budget for 2026-27, ₹4,000 crore less than last year.
He called out the BJP for not backing the state after central grants were stopped, saying this move costs Himachal an annual loss of ₹8,105 crore.
The session got heated when BJP MLAs interrupted his speech with slogans, causing a brief adjournment.
Budget comes at a tough time for HP
This budget comes at a tough time for Himachal Pradesh as rising debt and cutbacks in central support are squeezing funds for healthcare, education, and infrastructure, especially in remote areas.
Sukhu also pushed for a "green bonus," calling the state North India's "lung."
With political tensions high and global events driving up LPG prices, young people in Himachal could see fewer resources and slower progress unless leaders find common ground soon.