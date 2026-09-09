Himachal CM Sukhu and Aviation Minister Naidu secure UDAN funding
India
Big news for Himachal Pradesh: New heliports are being funded by the central government under the UDAN scheme, after a meeting between Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.
These heliports are set to make travel to remote spots way easier and could be a real lifesaver during emergencies.
Shimla flights planned, Kangra land acquired
The leaders also talked about getting regular flights up and running from Shimla Airport, with plans to hand over airport security to the state police for smoother operations.
Plus, Kangra Airport's expansion is moving forward: Land is already acquired, and officials have been told to wrap up feasibility checks within two months.
Once done, expect better air connectivity and a nice boost for local tourism.