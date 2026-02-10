Himachal judge falls for online investment scam, loses ₹6L
A judge in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh lost ₹6 lakh after falling for an online investment scam, and an FIR was registered on February 10.
He spotted a social media ad promising to nearly double his money, and scammers—pretending to be from a well-known company—convinced him to transfer funds in parts.
When he tried to withdraw his money, the fraudsters refused.
Similar scams reported in Himachal Pradesh
After realizing he'd been duped, the judge filed a police complaint.
An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police are investigating to catch those behind it.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case—Himachal has seen a spike in such scams lately, including one massive crypto fraud that cheated thousands of people and government employees with similar promises of quick returns.