Himachal locals bring tea (and warmth) to stranded tourists in epic snowfall
When a massive snowstorm brought heavy snowfall over 48 hours and caused traffic blockages on the main highway between Kullu and Manali, hundreds of tourists were left stuck in their cars—cold, hungry, and out of options.
That's when local women from Gojra stepped up, moving between stranded cars and serving hot tea to many of those trapped.
Their kindness turned a stressful situation into something unexpectedly heartwarming.
Why is everyone talking about it?
A tourist's video showing these women smiling as they handed out tea quickly went viral—Nikhil Saini even called it "the most beautiful video on Tourism Day."
With over 600 people stuck in traffic jams stretching 15km and hotels filling up fast, the clip highlighted both how tough winter travel can get here and how locals always seem ready to help.
Not just tourists—locals faced tough times too
This wasn't easy for anyone: there were over 680 roadblocks across Himachal that day.
The storm showed just how challenging—and caring—life can be when nature takes over.