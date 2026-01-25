Himachal locals bring tea (and warmth) to stranded tourists in epic snowfall India Jan 25, 2026

When a massive snowstorm brought heavy snowfall over 48 hours and caused traffic blockages on the main highway between Kullu and Manali, hundreds of tourists were left stuck in their cars—cold, hungry, and out of options.

That's when local women from Gojra stepped up, moving between stranded cars and serving hot tea to many of those trapped.

Their kindness turned a stressful situation into something unexpectedly heartwarming.