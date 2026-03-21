Himachal Pradesh introduces 'orphan, widow cess' on fuel sales
India
Himachal Pradesh just rolled out a plan to add an "Orphan and Widow Cess" on petrol and diesel sales.
The new bill, brought by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to channel extra funds directly into welfare schemes for orphans and widows from low-income backgrounds.
How will this cess help low-income groups
This cess is capped at ₹5 per liter so it won't hit your pocket too hard, but it could make a real difference for people who need support the most.
By creating a steady funding stream, the state hopes to keep these welfare programs running smoothly, even when budgets are tight.