Himachal Pradesh mandates drug screening for government job applicants

Himachal Pradesh destroys ₹13.28cr seized drugs

The state destroyed seized drugs worth ₹13.28 crore at 10 locations as part of its anti-drug push.

Officials are also stepping up efforts to break drug networks, working with central agencies and keeping a close watch on borders with Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The public are encouraged to help out: if you spot anything suspicious, you can report it anonymously via helpline 112 or at your local police station, and authorities promise quick action on real tips.