Himachal Pradesh mandates drug screening for government job applicants
Himachal Pradesh just announced that drug screening will now be mandatory for anyone applying to government jobs.
Acting Chief Secretary KK Pant shared the news on Anti-Chitta Day, which lines up with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
The goal? To crack down on heroin use and trafficking in the state.
Himachal Pradesh destroys ₹13.28cr seized drugs
The state destroyed seized drugs worth ₹13.28 crore at 10 locations as part of its anti-drug push.
Officials are also stepping up efforts to break drug networks, working with central agencies and keeping a close watch on borders with Punjab and Uttarakhand.
The public are encouraged to help out: if you spot anything suspicious, you can report it anonymously via helpline 112 or at your local police station, and authorities promise quick action on real tips.