Himachal Pradesh records highest October rainfall since 2005
Himachal Pradesh saw a major weather twist this October, clocking 68.5mm of rainfall—almost triple the usual amount and the highest for this month since 2005.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this is the 14th highest October rainfall since records began in 1901.
Bilaspur saw a staggering 613% increase
Sirmaur topped the charts with nearly 97mm of rain, while Kangra and Solan weren't far behind.
Even Kinnaur, usually drier, saw a big jump—66% more than normal.
Bilaspur stood out with a staggering 613% increase over its typical October rainfall.
Naina Devi also made headlines with over 132mm in just one spot.
Most of the downpour hit during the first week, but IMD hints that more light rain or even snow could be on the way for early November.