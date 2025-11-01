Himachal Pradesh records highest October rainfall since 2005

Bilaspur saw a staggering 613% increase

Sirmaur topped the charts with nearly 97mm of rain, while Kangra and Solan weren't far behind.

Even Kinnaur, usually drier, saw a big jump—66% more than normal.

Naina Devi also made headlines with over 132mm in just one spot.

Most of the downpour hit during the first week, but IMD hints that more light rain or even snow could be on the way for early November.