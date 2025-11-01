Maharashtra to roll out fresh farm loan waiver by June

Waiver could help over 4.4 million farmers

This move could help over 4.4 million farmers, possibly covering more than just crop loans.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed after meeting with farmer leaders who've been pushing for debt relief and compensation for lost crops.

But there's a catch: the state's already facing a huge revenue deficit and has other expensive welfare schemes on its plate, so this waiver could stretch Maharashtra's finances even thinner.