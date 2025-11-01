Next Article
Maharashtra to roll out fresh farm loan waiver by June
India
Maharashtra is rolling out a fresh farm loan waiver by June 2026, set to cost over ₹25,000 crore—more than previous waivers in 2017 and 2019.
Waiver could help over 4.4 million farmers
This move could help over 4.4 million farmers, possibly covering more than just crop loans.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed after meeting with farmer leaders who've been pushing for debt relief and compensation for lost crops.
But there's a catch: the state's already facing a huge revenue deficit and has other expensive welfare schemes on its plate, so this waiver could stretch Maharashtra's finances even thinner.