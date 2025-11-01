Northeast monsoon: Tamil Nadu gets 36% more rain in October

Forecast for November

Heavy and unusual rainfall hit most districts, including Chennai's Nungambakkam, which saw its second-highest October rain in 10 years.

Looking ahead, the weather department says most of Tamil Nadu will get less rain than normal in November. However, a separate long-range forecast by former IMD meteorologists suggests that some northern districts like Kallakurichi, Erode, and Tiruvarur could see more.

These shifts could impact farming and water supplies during this crucial monsoon season.