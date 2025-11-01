Jamia's foundation day celebrations spark protests over 'political' cultural programs
Jamia Millia Islamia's 105th Foundation Day celebrations (Oct 29-Nov 3, 2024) sparked campus protests.
Student groups pushed back against cultural programs like the "Akhand Bharat" dance and "Sanskrit Qawwali," saying these didn't reflect Jamia's secular spirit.
They felt the administration was sidelining minority voices and promoting a one-sided narrative.
Student bodies unite in protest
A coalition of student bodies—including AISA, SFI, and others—called out the events as a betrayal of Jamia's founding mission.
They argued that Sanskrit Qawwali erases Muslim heritage, while Akhand Bharat is too politically loaded.
Their statement also voiced worries about rising political interference on campus, especially after a controversial Delhi Police performance given past tensions with students.