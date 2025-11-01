IMD forecast: Pleasant November ahead for most of India
Good news for most of India—November is shaping up to be pretty pleasant, according to the IMD.
Expect milder nights and cooler days in many places, though some regions may experience above-normal maximum temperatures, thanks to last month's wild weather:
October saw two cyclones, a timely onset of the northeast monsoon, and four Western Disturbances that pushed rainfall way above average—the second highest since 2001!
What else to expect?
Most regions can look forward to "normal to above normal" rain (except some northwest spots).
Daytime temperatures should stay on the cooler side for much of the country, though parts of the northeast, northwest, south peninsula, and Himalayan foothills might feel a bit warmer.
Nights are likely to be slightly warmer than usual too—unless you're in the northwest.
Plus, weak La Nina conditions are expected to stick around through winter.