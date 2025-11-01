IMD forecast: Pleasant November ahead for most of India

What else to expect?

Most regions can look forward to "normal to above normal" rain (except some northwest spots).

Daytime temperatures should stay on the cooler side for much of the country, though parts of the northeast, northwest, south peninsula, and Himalayan foothills might feel a bit warmer.

Nights are likely to be slightly warmer than usual too—unless you're in the northwest.

Plus, weak La Nina conditions are expected to stick around through winter.