Himachal Pradesh slashes budget for 1st time in history
Himachal Pradesh just rolled out its 2026-27 budget at ₹54,928 crore, a notable drop of ₹3,586 crore from last year, and the first time the state has ever slashed its budget.
The main reason? The Center stopped giving revenue deficit grants, leaving a big gap in the state's finances.
Leaders take pay deferrals, focus on rural welfare
This tighter budget means tough choices: leaders are taking pay deferrals (up to 50% for the chief minister), and there are clear deficits to tackle.
Still, the government is focusing on helping rural communities, offering free electricity for poor families, monthly aid for women, and better prices for farmers.
Education and health get a boost too. Critics say it's a "dull" and deficit-heavy plan, but it shows how states adapt when funding changes, and how those decisions can impact everyday life.