Himachal Pradesh slashes budget for 1st time in history

Leaders take pay deferrals, focus on rural welfare

This tighter budget means tough choices: leaders are taking pay deferrals (up to 50% for the chief minister), and there are clear deficits to tackle.

Still, the government is focusing on helping rural communities, offering free electricity for poor families, monthly aid for women, and better prices for farmers.

Education and health get a boost too. Critics say it's a "dull" and deficit-heavy plan, but it shows how states adapt when funding changes, and how those decisions can impact everyday life.