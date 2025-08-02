Himachal Pradesh: Una district submerged in 10 feet water

Over 100 people dead or missing

Migrant workers are stranded, schools are closed, and rescue teams are working nonstop.

Across Himachal Pradesh, over 380 roads—including four national highways—are shut due to landslides and flooding.

Power lines and water supplies have taken a big hit too.

Since June, floods have damaged over 1,500 homes statewide and left nearly 100 people dead or missing.