Himachal Pradesh: Una district submerged in 10 feet water
Una district in Himachal Pradesh is dealing with major floods after a massive 222.8mm downpour on July 31.
Streets, homes, and even parts of the main highway are flooded—some houses behind the Patanjali store have nearly 10 feet of water inside, forcing people onto their rooftops.
Over 100 people dead or missing
Migrant workers are stranded, schools are closed, and rescue teams are working nonstop.
Across Himachal Pradesh, over 380 roads—including four national highways—are shut due to landslides and flooding.
Power lines and water supplies have taken a big hit too.
Since June, floods have damaged over 1,500 homes statewide and left nearly 100 people dead or missing.