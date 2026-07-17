Hindustan Unilever ordered to pay ₹50,000 for underweight Surf Excel
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was ordered to pay ₹50,000 in compensation and litigation costs after a customer found Surf Excel pouches labeled as 90gm actually weighed just 70gm.
The issue started back in September 2020 when Gyan Chand Garg bought several packs in Nainital and noticed they were lighter than promised.
Gyan Chand Garg wins commission ruling
After HUL didn't respond to Garg's legal notices, he took the fight to the district consumer commission, which sided with him.
HUL tried to appeal, but during hearings, a weighing scale confirmed the pouches were underweight.
The state commission stuck by its decision and set the final payout at ₹50,000, including compensation and legal costs.
Case underscores consumer rights, brand transparency
This case shows that consumer forums really can step up for buyers, even if big companies point to other laws like the Legal Metrology Act.
It's a reminder that consumers have rights and brands need to be honest about what they're selling.