Holiday traffic jams clog Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Monday morning wasn't great for road trippers; both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway got seriously jammed up.
The expressway saw three to four kilometers of slow-moving cars from Adoshi Tunnel to Khalapur, mostly thanks to a holiday rush heading out of town.
Even with police on the scene, many travelers found themselves stuck for hours.
Palghar flyover construction causes backups
Meanwhile, things weren't much better on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, especially near Palghar.
Ongoing flyover construction shrank road space, leading to a six- to seven-kilometer backup between Haloli and Varai.
Authorities are asking people to avoid peak times if possible, while experts say smarter traffic management is badly needed as more folks hit the highways for getaways.