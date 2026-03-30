Holiday traffic jams clog Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway India Mar 30, 2026

Monday morning wasn't great for road trippers; both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway got seriously jammed up.

The expressway saw three to four kilometers of slow-moving cars from Adoshi Tunnel to Khalapur, mostly thanks to a holiday rush heading out of town.

Even with police on the scene, many travelers found themselves stuck for hours.