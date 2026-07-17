Home Affairs removes Satish Golcha as Anurag Kumar steps in
India
Delhi's top cop, Satish Golcha, was suddenly removed from his post by the Ministry of Home Affairs, right in the middle of a tree-planting event where he was talking about green initiatives.
Anurag Kumar, a seasoned IPS officer from the 1994 batch, is now stepping in as the new commissioner.
Kumar brings 30+ years' police experience
Kumar brings over 30 years of police experience and has served as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau.
He has got a three-year term ahead and has been honored with major service awards.