Home Minister Amit Shah announces Buddha relics returning to Ladakh

Buddha relics 15-day exhibition in Ladakh

The source mentions Emperor Ashoka's envoys in the historical transmission of Buddhism but does not give specific dates for when the relics were first brought to India or when they traveled to Sri Lanka.

In 1950, they were brought to Leh for an exhibition meant to raise spiritual morale.

Now, with better connectivity and a special 15-day exhibition planned, people across Ladakh can finally see these historic treasures up close again.

Local leaders even called it an auspicious moment for the region.