Home Minister Amit Shah announces Buddha relics returning to Ladakh
Big news from Leh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah just announced that Gautama Buddha's sacred relics are coming back to Ladakh after 75 years.
Calling it a "historic reunion" during the 2,569th Buddha Purnima, Shah highlighted how much Ladakh means to Buddhist heritage.
The relics were last seen here in 1950, when travel was tough and only a few could witness them.
Buddha relics 15-day exhibition in Ladakh
The source mentions Emperor Ashoka's envoys in the historical transmission of Buddhism but does not give specific dates for when the relics were first brought to India or when they traveled to Sri Lanka.
In 1950, they were brought to Leh for an exhibition meant to raise spiritual morale.
Now, with better connectivity and a special 15-day exhibition planned, people across Ladakh can finally see these historic treasures up close again.
Local leaders even called it an auspicious moment for the region.