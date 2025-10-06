How NMIA is future-proofed against climate change challenges

Recently inaugurated in October 2025, with operations set to begin in December 2025, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is designed with climate challenges in mind. Set at a safe elevation of 8.5 meters, the airport is ready to handle tidal surges, heavy monsoon rains, and rising sea levels—thanks to some serious river re-routing and land raising and filling low-lying areas.

Engineers have re-channeled nearby rivers and implemented flood-protection measures Engineers have re-channeled nearby rivers and implemented flood-protection measures so flights can keep running even during wild weather.

Every part of the design factors in future floods and changing sea levels so travelers aren't stranded.

NMIA has 4 entry gates, 88 check-in counters NMIA has four entry gates, 88 check-in counters, 22 self-service kiosks, and DigiYatra biometric boarding for quick access.

There's even a food hall where you can order from multiple outlets straight to your gate—no more last-minute snack runs.