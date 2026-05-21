HPCL says Rajasthan fuel supplies steady amid social media rumors
India
Worried about gasoline or diesel running out? HPCL wants everyone in Rajasthan to know that there's no shortage: fuel stations are open as usual, supplies are steady, and stock is being refilled regularly.
The company is also asking people not to believe social media rumors about shortages.
Gasoline sales up 19% diesel 24.5%
Between May 1 and May 20, gasoline sales jumped 19% and diesel shot up by 24.5% compared to usual numbers, so yes, people are buying more.
Still, HPCL teams are on the ground with dealers to keep things running smoothly and help calm any worries about fuel running out.