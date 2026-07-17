Hunger-striking Sonam Wangchuk urges march to Parliament for fairer exams
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist, is urging everyone, especially students, to step out and join a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20. The goal? Push for fairer competitive exams.
Wangchuk has been on hunger strike for 20 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, losing over nine kilograms since June 28.
Wangchuk jokes as student groups rally
Despite his health taking a hit, Wangchuk joked, "And if our march doesn't succeed on July 20, then I'll come back as a ghost!"
He's asking people not just to support from home but to show up in person.
Student groups like KYS, AISA, and SFI are rallying behind him to make exam reforms a bigger issue ahead of the big day.