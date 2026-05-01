Hyderabad hailstorm on May 01, 2026 mimicked snow, meteorologists clarified
India
On Friday, May 01, 2026, Hyderabad saw a sudden hailstorm that covered parts of the city in white, making it look like it had actually snowed, a pretty wild sight for summer.
Social media blew up with posts and jokes about a "Mini Himalaya scene in Hyderabad ORR with snow," but meteorologists quickly cleared things up: it was just hail, not snow.
Turns out, hail can fall even when it's super hot on the ground.
Hyderabad may record above 40°C
The unusual scene had everyone talking online as people shared photos and videos of icy roads.
Hyderabad may continue to record temperatures above 40°C, with a chance of light rain or thunderstorms.
All in all, this surprise hailstorm was a reminder that the city's weather can be full of surprises.