Hyderabad hailstorm on May 01, 2026 mimicked snow, meteorologists clarified India May 01, 2026

On Friday, May 01, 2026, Hyderabad saw a sudden hailstorm that covered parts of the city in white, making it look like it had actually snowed, a pretty wild sight for summer.

Social media blew up with posts and jokes about a "Mini Himalaya scene in Hyderabad ORR with snow," but meteorologists quickly cleared things up: it was just hail, not snow.

Turns out, hail can fall even when it's super hot on the ground.