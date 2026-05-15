Hyderabad-Jaipur Special Express coaches catch fire at Nampally Station
India
Just before the Hyderabad-Jaipur Special Express was set to leave Nampally Station at 7pm on May 15, a fire started in two air-conditioned coaches.
Thick smoke quickly filled the platform, causing some panic, but luckily no one was hurt. Those coaches were empty at the time.
Firefighters douse flames as authorities investigate
Firefighters showed up fast with three engines and got to work putting out the flames.
Railway staff made sure passengers in nearby coaches got out safely, just in case.
Videos of the scene spread online, showing smoke and firefighters battling the blaze.
Authorities are now looking into what caused the fire.