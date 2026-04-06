Hyderabad LPG shortage pushes auto, cab fares 30% to 50%
India
Hyderabad is dealing with a major LPG shortage, and it's hitting commuters hard: auto and cab fares have jumped by 30% to 50%.
Daily riders like Khushi Singh say even short trips now cost almost double, making everyday travel a lot tougher.
With vehicle availability down, wait times are up too; K Pavani recalled waiting nearly 25 minutes for an auto.
Hyderabad government cuts metro fares 30%
To help out, the government has cut AC Metro and Metro Deluxe bus fares by 30%, but these busses are often packed and don't go everywhere.
Auto drivers like Rajesh say they've had to raise prices because of long fuel station lines and unpredictable LPG supplies, so everyone's feeling the pinch right now.