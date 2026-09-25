Hyderabad man Mohammed Naseeruddin Ahmed allegedly killed over police tipoffs
India
In Hyderabad, a man named Waseem (also known as Mohammed Naseeruddin Ahmed) was allegedly stabbed to death by two of his friends after they suspected he was tipping off police about their drug-related activities.
What started as an argument quickly escalated, ending with Waseem being stabbed and later dying at a hospital.
Police file murder case, review CCTV
The main suspects, Ilyas and Shoaib/Sohail, who had previously faced cases related to alleged drug and ganja peddling, are currently on the run.
Police have filed a murder case and are reviewing CCTV footage to piece together what happened.
The investigation is ongoing, with officers focused on tracking down those responsible.