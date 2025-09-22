Hyderabad student kills self after ragging, extorted ₹10k for alcohol 

A 22-year-old engineering student of Siddharth Engineering College in Hyderabad died by suicide. The student, identified as Jadav Sai Teja, was found hanging in his hostel room. Reportedly, he was a victim of ragging and harassment by seniors at the college. In a last video message, Sai Teja expressed fear and revealed that he was being beaten and forced to pay money.

Video details Police probing ragging incident, suicide case In his last video, Sai Teja said, "They are also hitting me, and I'm very scared." He added that he was being threatened and his college seniors were demanding money. "I was going to college. Four or five people came and threatened me," he said in the video. After traveling 300km overnight, Sai Teja's family and lawyer have reached his hostel.

Ragging claims Advocate claims Sai Teja was taken to bar According to Advocate Kishore, Sai Teja was taken to a bar by college seniors, where he was forced to drink alcohol and pay a bill of nearly ₹10,000. Unable to cope with the stress and pressure from the ragging incidents, Sai Teja died by suicide. The advocate alleged that this harassment led him to take such a drastic step. The police are now investigating the case, looking into both the ragging allegations and the circumstances surrounding Sai Teja's death.