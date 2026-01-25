Hyderabad youth trapped in Thailand cybercrime scam
India
A 23-year-old from Hyderabad, Mir Sajjad Ali, went to Thailand for a high-paying digital sales job but ended up trapped in a cybercrime racket.
Promised luxury and good pay, he was instead forced to work under harsh conditions near the Thailand-Myanmar border after arriving in November 2025.
Distress call sparks rescue efforts
Ali's family only found out after he called home on January 16, saying he was being abused and forced to work.
He's not alone—at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were also promised jobs but were taken and held captive.
MP Asaduddin Owaisi has urged India's External Affairs Minister to act fast for their safe return, stressing the urgent need to bring them home.