Hyderabad youth trapped in Thailand cybercrime scam

Distress call sparks rescue efforts

Ali's family only found out after he called home on January 16, saying he was being abused and forced to work.

He's not alone—at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were also promised jobs but were taken and held captive.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi has urged India's External Affairs Minister to act fast for their safe return, stressing the urgent need to bring them home.