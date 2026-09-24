Hyderabad's Keerthi Richmond Villas auctions 5-kilogram Ganesh laddu for ₹1.01cr
A five-kilogram Ganesh laddu just got auctioned for an incredible ₹1.01 crore at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Hyderabad, right before the end of Ganesh Chaturthi.
This isn't a one-off: residents have been coming together for this tradition since 2016, with last year's 10-kilogram laddu even hitting ₹2.32 crore!
Auction funds RV Diya Charitable Trust
Every rupee from the auction goes straight to the RV Diya Charitable Trust, which supports students, patients, and even animals (no administrative cuts taken out).
During 2025-26, they helped more than 750 students and children, over 150 patients, and worked with around 60 NGOs to make a real impact.
Annual laddu auction inspires neighborhood fundraisers
This annual laddu auction shows how festivals can become powerful community fundraisers.
It's all about turning celebrations into something bigger and inspiring other neighborhoods to do the same.