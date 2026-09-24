Hyderabad's Keerthi Richmond Villas auctions 5-kilogram Ganesh laddu for ₹1.01cr

A five-kilogram Ganesh laddu just got auctioned for an incredible ₹1.01 crore at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Hyderabad, right before the end of Ganesh Chaturthi.

This isn't a one-off: residents have been coming together for this tradition since 2016, with last year's 10-kilogram laddu even hitting ₹2.32 crore!