'Was looking for nephew': What Delhi Assembly breacher told cops 

Sarabjit Singh, the man who drove his vehicle through Gate No. 2. of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday, told cops that he was looking for his missing nephew and that someone had fed him opium, causing him to be disoriented. "I don't know what happened," he said. He reportedly approached Speaker Vijender Gupta 's official car and placed a bouquet and garland inside it. He then walked toward the Speaker's office, where he placed another bouquet outside, before leaving.

Family background Family calls him mentally unstable Singh's family has described him as "mentally unstable" and said he often isolates himself. His mother told NDTV, "He has been missing from home for five days. We ourselves do not know where he is... From there, I don't know. He came to Delhi today... He didn't tell us anything." The family also revealed that Singh is married with a son. They said his relationships at home have deteriorated over time due to his erratic behavior.

Cops Singh has no criminal record Family members also told the police that his nephew Harmandeep Singh, who was studying in Delhi, had gone missing on April 1, and a missing person report was filed. On April 3, Singh headed with relatives for Chandigarh in search of his nephew. After dropping off relatives at Anandpur Sahib, he allegedly traveled alone to Delhi without alerting anyone. His elder brother, Avtar Singh, stated that Singh had no criminal record and was receiving treatment.

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CCTV He was alone when he breached the gate Cops said Singh was so incoherent that he wanted to go back and "meet some officers" even after leaving the Assembly grounds. He then met two other individuals, one of whom was a cab driver. He handed him money to take him to see a "high-ranking officer" who could assist him. CCTV footage revealed that he was alone at the time of the incident.

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