I4C and RBIH use AI to curb online financial scams
India
Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) just joined forces to crack down on rising online financial scams.
Announced via I4C's CyberDost social media, this partnership is all about using AI and smarter tech to spot fraud faster and cut down on mule bank accounts that scammers use.
I4C-MHA suspect registry and MuleHunter.ai used
The plan includes using datasets from the I4C-MHA Suspect Registry and tools such as MuleHunter.ai to catch shady activity early.
By sharing fraud-risk intelligence and analytical support, banks will get better at flagging suspicious transactions before things spiral.
With RBIH, the goal is a safer digital banking experience for everyone.