I4C and RBIH use AI to curb online financial scams India May 15, 2026

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) just joined forces to crack down on rising online financial scams.

Announced via I4C's CyberDost social media, this partnership is all about using AI and smarter tech to spot fraud faster and cut down on mule bank accounts that scammers use.