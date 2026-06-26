IAF corporal Deepak Bhuker arrested for Ahmedabad 1.51Cr jewelry robbery
An Indian Air Force corporal, Deepak Bhuker (31), has been arrested for a dramatic jewelry shop robbery in Ahmedabad back in July 2024.
The case stood out because Bhuker not only stole valuables worth ₹1.51 crore but also shot the shop owner in the knee, and then managed to stay on the run for two years before being caught at his Delhi posting.
Service revolver recovered from Bhuker's barracks
Police connected Bhuker to another break-in in Jamnagar, where a service revolver was stolen from a retired Air Force officer's house.
CCTV footage from both crimes matched up, and investigators eventually found the stolen gun and cartridges right in Bhuker's barracks (pretty wild detective work!).
Turns out, he used fake IDs, disguises, and kept switching vehicles to dodge arrest, but was finally remanded to police custody.