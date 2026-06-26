IAF corporal Deepak Bhuker arrested for Ahmedabad 1.51Cr jewelry robbery India Jun 26, 2026

An Indian Air Force corporal, Deepak Bhuker (31), has been arrested for a dramatic jewelry shop robbery in Ahmedabad back in July 2024.

The case stood out because Bhuker not only stole valuables worth ₹1.51 crore but also shot the shop owner in the knee, and then managed to stay on the run for two years before being caught at his Delhi posting.