IAF gets ₹15,000cr AS-HAPS for border monitoring

AS-HAPS can float at 18-20km altitude and stay up for months

AS-HAPS float way up at 18 to 20km altitude and can stay in the sky for months thanks to solar power.

Payload capacities vary by platform; reported figures range from about 35kg for some Indian HAPS designs to up to 100kg for other systems, and they carry tech like HD cameras, infrared sensors, radar, and communications relays (some comparable systems are reported to include 5G-relay capability).

DRDO has conducted tests (date not specified in the source) at high altitude.