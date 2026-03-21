IAF gets ₹15,000cr AS-HAPS for border monitoring
The Indian Air Force just got the green light to procure AS-HAPS valued at around ₹15,000 crore.
These unmanned airships will boost the IAF's ability to keep an eye on borders and gather intel, all as part of a bigger defense upgrade.
AS-HAPS can float at 18-20km altitude and stay up for months
AS-HAPS float way up at 18 to 20km altitude and can stay in the sky for months thanks to solar power.
Payload capacities vary by platform; reported figures range from about 35kg for some Indian HAPS designs to up to 100kg for other systems, and they carry tech like HD cameras, infrared sensors, radar, and communications relays (some comparable systems are reported to include 5G-relay capability).
DRDO has conducted tests (date not specified in the source) at high altitude.
These airships are being developed indigenously
With AS-HAPS, India gets real-time border monitoring and better maritime security without relying so much on satellites.
These airships are being developed indigenously with significant involvement from CSIR-NAL Bengaluru and other domestic partners as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push.