IAF seeks helicopter-launched drones carrying 500-gram warhead over 80km
India
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is stepping up its game by looking for helicopter-launched drones that can carry at least a 500-gram warhead over an 80km range.
These drones will make missions more flexible and reduce risks.
IAF seeks non-line-of-sight guided helicopter ammunition
The IAF aims to target both tough armored vehicles and softer threats with its Non-Line-of-Sight guided ammunition for helicopters, while also seeking guided munitions that work from far away and fit with current helicopters.
This move keeps India in sync with global innovations, like the US Army's Black Hawk launching smart drones or Israel's modular systems that adapt mid-flight for surveillance or strikes.