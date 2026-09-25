IAF set to launch largest-ever 'Tarang Shakti' in Jodhpur
The Indian Air Force is set to launch Tarang Shakti, its largest-ever international air combat exercise, in Jodhpur.
More than 80 aircraft, including F-35s and homegrown Tejas jets, will participate alongside around 1,500 personnel, with eight air forces participating.
It's a major moment for the IAF and a big step for global teamwork in the skies.
Exercise aims for Indo French interoperability
Tarang Shakti is all about practicing real-world battle scenarios, aerial refueling, and complex maneuvers to boost coordination between nations.
French ambassador Thierry Mathou said exercises such as Tarang Shakti pave the way for greater Indo-French operational coordination and military interoperability.
IAF vice chief Ashutosh Dixit added that these missions help everyone work better together and build stronger defense ties worldwide.