IAF's 93rd anniversary celebrated with vintage Ford, helicopter flypast

Heritage flight showcased aircraft from IAF's early days

The Heritage Flight wowed the crowd with legendary aircraft like the Tiger Moth, HT-2, and a solo Harvard, paying tribute to the IAF's roots.

At the same time, the event spotlighted how the force is leveling up with its "Infallible, Impervious and Precise" theme.

If you missed it, there's another big flypast coming up on November 9 in Guwahati.