Next Article
IAF's 93rd anniversary celebrated with vintage Ford, helicopter flypast
India
The Indian Air Force turned 93 on October 8, 2024, at Hindon Air Force Station, and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh made a stylish entrance in a classic 1960s Ford Saloon—a nod to IAF tradition.
The celebration featured a grand parade and an aerial salute from three Mi-17 helicopters flying in the "Dhwaj" formation.
Heritage flight showcased aircraft from IAF's early days
The Heritage Flight wowed the crowd with legendary aircraft like the Tiger Moth, HT-2, and a solo Harvard, paying tribute to the IAF's roots.
At the same time, the event spotlighted how the force is leveling up with its "Infallible, Impervious and Precise" theme.
If you missed it, there's another big flypast coming up on November 9 in Guwahati.