IAS officer's parents accused of kidnapping, beating truck helper

Khedkars have been in headlines before

Police rescued Kumar after a tip-off but faced resistance from the Khedkar family—Manorama Khedkar even let loose a dog on officers and tore up official papers.

By the time police returned, the family had disappeared.

The Khedkars have been in headlines before: Puja lost her IAS job last year over fake documents, while Manorama was previously linked to brandishing a pistol and threatening farmers during a land dispute.

Now Manorama faces fresh charges for obstructing justice.