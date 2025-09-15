IAS officer's parents accused of kidnapping, beating truck helper
Dilip Khedkar, father of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, has landed in trouble after his luxury SUV crashed into a cement mixer in Navi Mumbai.
Following the accident, Khedkar and his bodyguard allegedly forced a truck helper, Prahlad Kumar, into their car and took him to Pune, where he was reportedly held captive and beaten.
Khedkars have been in headlines before
Police rescued Kumar after a tip-off but faced resistance from the Khedkar family—Manorama Khedkar even let loose a dog on officers and tore up official papers.
By the time police returned, the family had disappeared.
The Khedkars have been in headlines before: Puja lost her IAS job last year over fake documents, while Manorama was previously linked to brandishing a pistol and threatening farmers during a land dispute.
Now Manorama faces fresh charges for obstructing justice.