Jharkhand: Maoist leader carrying ₹1 crore bounty killed in encounter

29 Maoists gunned down in Jharkhand this year

The encounter kicked off around 6am when Maoists opened fire on CoBRA commandos and police; security forces fired back, killing all three on the spot.

Officers recovered three AK-47s and dozens of cartridges at the scene. Two security personnel were hurt but are recovering.

Police say these Maoists were involved in multiple murders of policemen and large-scale arms thefts.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities search for any remaining fugitives—this brings the number of Maoists killed in Jharkhand this year to 29.