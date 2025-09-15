Jharkhand: Maoist leader carrying ₹1 crore bounty killed in encounter
On Monday morning, a major Maoist leader, Sahdev Soren—wanted for years and carrying a ₹1 crore bounty—was shot dead by security forces in Hazaribag's Pantitri forest.
Soren was linked to several violent crimes, including the 2007 Chilkari massacre.
Two other senior Maoists, Raghunath Hembram (₹25 lakh bounty) and Birsen Ganjhu (₹10 lakh), were also killed during the operation.
29 Maoists gunned down in Jharkhand this year
The encounter kicked off around 6am when Maoists opened fire on CoBRA commandos and police; security forces fired back, killing all three on the spot.
Officers recovered three AK-47s and dozens of cartridges at the scene. Two security personnel were hurt but are recovering.
Police say these Maoists were involved in multiple murders of policemen and large-scale arms thefts.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities search for any remaining fugitives—this brings the number of Maoists killed in Jharkhand this year to 29.