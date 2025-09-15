IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Gujarat until September 20 India Sep 15, 2025

Heads up, Gujarat—rain isn't done with you yet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate showers will stick around across the state until September 20, even though the monsoon was expected to start wrapping up by September 15.

The withdrawal line is still moving through northwest Rajasthan and will soon reach parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat.