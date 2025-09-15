IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Gujarat until September 20
Heads up, Gujarat—rain isn't done with you yet.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate showers will stick around across the state until September 20, even though the monsoon was expected to start wrapping up by September 15.
The withdrawal line is still moving through northwest Rajasthan and will soon reach parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat.
Lightning, gusty winds expected in several cities
The extra rain means more than just wet roads. South Gujarat's Navsari and Valsad are on heavy rainfall alert till Tuesday morning.
Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Kutch can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40km/h.
Such weather conditions can sometimes lead to travel delays, local flooding, or challenges for farmers and urban residents, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on weather updates this week.