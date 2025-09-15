Mumbai monorail: 17 passengers stranded in morning snag, safely rescued

Monorail has been struggling for a while now

Mumbai's monorail has had a rough ride since it opened in 2014. It sees only about 18,000-19,000 riders daily—way below the expected numbers—and breakdowns are common.

Just last month, over 1,100 passengers were stranded during another glitch.

The system is also losing money fast: last year it earned only ₹8.81 crore in ticket sales but spent ₹60 crore to operate.