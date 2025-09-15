Mumbai monorail: 17 passengers stranded in morning snag, safely rescued
On Monday morning, a technical snag stopped Mumbai's monorail near Antop Hill, leaving 17 people stuck between Antop Hill and GTB Nagar.
Thankfully, everyone was safely moved to another train within about 25 minutes, but the glitch forced the monorail to run on a limited schedule, causing disruption for commuters.
Monorail has been struggling for a while now
Mumbai's monorail has had a rough ride since it opened in 2014. It sees only about 18,000-19,000 riders daily—way below the expected numbers—and breakdowns are common.
Just last month, over 1,100 passengers were stranded during another glitch.
The system is also losing money fast: last year it earned only ₹8.81 crore in ticket sales but spent ₹60 crore to operate.
What are the officials doing to fix things?
To fix things, officials have started daily safety checks and stricter crowd control on trains.
They've also put out a big contract for private companies to help run and maintain the system and are waiting on new trains to boost service.
Still, old infrastructure and emergency response need work if Mumbai wants its monorail back on track for good.