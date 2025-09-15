Next Article
PM Modi opens 16th Combined Commanders's Conference in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the 16th Combined Commanders's Conference in Kolkata, bringing together India's top military and security leaders.
The focus this year is "Year of Reforms - Transformation for the Future," with discussions on new defense challenges, tech upgrades, and recent successes like Operation Sindoor.
Armed forces praised for anti-piracy missions, citizen evacuations
Modi applauded the Armed Forces for their work in anti-piracy missions and citizen evacuations, urging faster moves toward teamwork, homegrown tech, and innovation.
The conference isn't just about big-picture plans—it also includes input from officers on the ground to keep strategies real and effective.
Decisions made here will shape how India stays ready and secure in a changing world.