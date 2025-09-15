PM Modi's birthday: Drone shows in Delhi, Pune

Delhi's show features advanced drones flown by female police

Delhi's show includes advanced drones flown by trained female police constables across all city districts—pretty cool for a birthday tribute.

Pune's event was pushed back due to rain but is now set for September 17 at SP College Ground.

Besides the drone spectacle highlighting Modi government achievements and local culture, there'll be a concert by Marathi singer Avadhoot Gupte and a special camp for differently-abled individuals.

This marks Maharashtra's first major drone show—taking inspiration from earlier displays in Ayodhya and Varanasi.