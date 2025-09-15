PM Modi's birthday: Drone shows in Delhi, Pune
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, 2024, is getting a high-tech twist—both Delhi and Pune are hosting big drone shows to mark the day.
In Delhi, students from Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology are behind a display of 75 drones at Tyagraj Stadium.
Meanwhile, Pune will feature a massive 3D drone show called "Jyotine Tejachi Aarti," with around 1,000 drones lighting up the night.
Delhi's show features advanced drones flown by female police
Delhi's show includes advanced drones flown by trained female police constables across all city districts—pretty cool for a birthday tribute.
Pune's event was pushed back due to rain but is now set for September 17 at SP College Ground.
Besides the drone spectacle highlighting Modi government achievements and local culture, there'll be a concert by Marathi singer Avadhoot Gupte and a special camp for differently-abled individuals.
This marks Maharashtra's first major drone show—taking inspiration from earlier displays in Ayodhya and Varanasi.