IED attack threat in Delhi; 2 bombs found in Punjab
Security agencies have issued a high alert in Delhi after getting intel about a possible Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) IED attack, with the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk temple named as potential targets.
The warning follows a tragic mosque blast in Islamabad in February 2026 that killed 31 people and injured over 160.
On Friday, police in Punjab found an IED near Amritsar's Rayya post—Senior Superintendent Sohail Qasim Mir said the bomb squad safely diffused it.
Another device was handled by the army and J&K police at Safapora in Ganderbal.
Security beefed up at Red Fort, Chandni Chowk
Delhi has ramped up security at key spots like the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, rolling out extra CCTVs, vehicle checks, bomb squads, dog teams, and quick reaction forces.
These measures come just months after a deadly car blast at Red Fort in 2025 that claimed 12 lives.
The National Investigation Agency is still investigating that incident, with seven suspects currently in custody until March 13, 2026.