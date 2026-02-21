IED attack threat in Delhi; 2 bombs found in Punjab India Feb 21, 2026

Security agencies have issued a high alert in Delhi after getting intel about a possible Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) IED attack, with the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk temple named as potential targets.

The warning follows a tragic mosque blast in Islamabad in February 2026 that killed 31 people and injured over 160.

On Friday, police in Punjab found an IED near Amritsar's Rayya post—Senior Superintendent Sohail Qasim Mir said the bomb squad safely diffused it.

Another device was handled by the army and J&K police at Safapora in Ganderbal.