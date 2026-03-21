'If US, Israel attack Pakistan, hit India': Ex-Pak diplomat
Abdul Basit, Pakistan's former high commissioner to India, has caused a stir by saying that if the US or Israel ever attack Pakistan, cities like Mumbai and New Delhi should be targeted in response.
He called India a default target during a live broadcast, reflecting a mindset among some in Pakistan's leadership that sees India as an easy outlet for retaliation.
Analysis of Basit's comments
Basit's comments echo long-standing rhetoric from parts of Pakistan's military and diplomatic circles, where India is linked with Western actions.
Intelligence sources see this as part of a risky strategy that could increase tensions in South Asia.
This kind of thinking highlights ongoing hostility at the top and could impact how both countries approach security and peace going forward.