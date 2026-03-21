'If US, Israel attack Pakistan, hit India': Ex-Pak diplomat India Mar 21, 2026

Abdul Basit, Pakistan's former high commissioner to India, has caused a stir by saying that if the US or Israel ever attack Pakistan, cities like Mumbai and New Delhi should be targeted in response.

He called India a default target during a live broadcast, reflecting a mindset among some in Pakistan's leadership that sees India as an easy outlet for retaliation.