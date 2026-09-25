IIT Bombay is reworking misconduct rules after Sahil Wakode's death
After the tragic loss of second-year student Sahil Wakode, who was allegedly caught with a mobile phone during an exam and allegedly using an AI platform to find answers, IIT Bombay is reworking its academic misconduct rules.
The institute has set up a committee of students and faculty to find better ways to handle such situations and support students.
IIT Bombay pushes exams Oct 10-11
The new proposals include letting accused students talk to mentors before any inquiry starts, plus printing clear misconduct rules right on exam sheets so everyone knows what's at stake.
To roll these out smoothly, exams have been pushed to October 10-11 while the committee drafts new guidelines for fair handling of cases.
Alongside policy changes, IIT Bombay has also begun recirculating information among students about the mental health support services available on campus.