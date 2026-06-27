IIT Bombay planning long island campus with SUNY Old Westbury India Jun 27, 2026

IIT Bombay is setting up its first-ever international campus in partnership with SUNY Old Westbury, right on Long Island.

Starting in 2027, you will be able to take certificate courses in hot fields like AI, sustainability, and clean tech, perfect for anyone looking to build skills that matter today.

The move is all about connecting students and researchers from India and the US.