IIT Bombay planning long island campus with SUNY Old Westbury
IIT Bombay is setting up its first-ever international campus in partnership with SUNY Old Westbury, right on Long Island.
Starting in 2027, you will be able to take certificate courses in hot fields like AI, sustainability, and clean tech, perfect for anyone looking to build skills that matter today.
The move is all about connecting students and researchers from India and the US.
IIT Bombay and SUNY plan collaborations
The deal was made official on June 27, 2026, with both universities planning not just classes but also research labs, faculty swaps, and joint events down the line.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called it a "living corridor of knowledge," saying it will open up new opportunities for students on both sides.
With this step, IIT Bombay joins other IITs going global, like Madras in Zanzibar and Delhi in Abu Dhabi.