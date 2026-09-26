IIT Bombay students march after peer suicide, demand independent probe
India
On September 25, IIT-Bombay students held a candlelight march to honor a fellow student who died by suicide.
The walk started at Justice Corner and ended at Hostel four, with students calling out concerns about the current investigation's fairness and asking for an independent panel to look into the case.
IIT Bombay students demand director resignation
During the march, students pressed for the director's resignation and suspension of a professor under scrutiny.
They also called for big reforms, like more transparency in disciplinary actions, better support systems (including a medical professional as dean), filling faculty gaps, tackling caste issues, fairer academic schedules, improved worker conditions on campus, and protection from retaliation for speaking up.